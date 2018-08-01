Bad seeds and good hearts

THE WAY THINGS ARE

By Colette NiReamonn Ioannidou

I’m reading an adventure tale at the moment, one that takes its lead characters travelling at a moment’s notice from each other to all corners of the globe. How lovely to have the lolly to do that. I enjoy stories that use archaeology or anthropology as a base, mainly because the people who write them spend time on research and it’s possible to learn something from them. Years ago I used to read ‘good’ books, now all I seek is total escapism, armchair adventure on the cheap. This story leans on the Cain and Abel good-seed, bad-seed formula and the evil folk are very evil. The writer has dreamed up really horrific ways for unfortunates to die. Some of those who love inflicting pain may be the spawn of the recalcitrant heavenly flyers that lost their respectable abode in paradise and were chucked out with their wings clipped carrying a major sulk and a grudge towards those who were their opposites. The book says there are hints in the Bible that there may have been more than one species of humans on the earth other than Adam and Eve. Guess from whom the other group hailed?

It was once thought that Neanderthals were a duh part of the human species’ escalating chain; not very bright or interesting. Now things appear different, there was more to them than we thought. There is no recognisable Neanderthal race or tribe still in existence; they were totally wiped out, disappeared. Yet, they did interbreed with us, made babies and thus added their seed to our line. Is it possible that now and then some of their distinct characteristics might show themselves in us, for example, the forward leaning brow and the deep set eyes?

I’m quite sure as we have good and bad humans of today, there would most likely have been good and bad Neanderthals. Mr Nice Neanderthal would probably pluck flowers to bring to his missus, keep her in furs that 50s movie stars would envy, hunt and kill to keep her fed and content, and lay her to rest in a grave he had dug with his own primitive tools arranging around her tokens of affection from life. Mr Nasty Neanderthal would probably beat her up and drag her around half naked by the hair. He’d probably sit at home reading the Neanderthal version of Football Weekly and send her out to find grub.

Only twice, in all the years I have lived on this island, have I encountered two men who click perfectly with the Mr Nasty N type. Number One was at Limassol Port where he did his absolute best in the rudest possible way to prevent me from meeting up with a pal who had arrived on a huge cruise liner when time was limited for both of us. He could have been the twin brother from Twin Peaks of my Number Two who is just as rude and just as ugly and a control freak like his similar. He hates cats and wants to order those of us who sympathise with the species to do what he wishes in regard to them. This person, who sports a face-to-frighten-Frankenstein, tried some years back to stop me feeding some miserable strays in the winter. He used to train his car lights on me, set in motion a video camera and threatened to send the footage to all the TV channels on the island to show people what a stupid idiot I was feeding filthy cats. I did my best to ignore him until he started driving along beside me beeping his horn and yelling that I was a stupid cat lover. Then one day I stopped and he stopped and I warned him I’d had enough and if he didn’t desist, I’d call the police. He started again a few weeks back.

He has three calm, nice and much more immediate neighbours with animals and he yells at them too. This guy, as one neighbour said, thinks he’s Napoleon or Alexander – out to conquer. I told him to give up trying to bully me, it wouldn’t work. So he went into action with his hands instead of his mouth. I have no proof it was him but there is no one else near me that would do such a thing – collect his doggy poop and throw it wrapped in kitchen paper into the water and onto the food I left for the strays. And by way of accessorising, left the blue rubber gloves he had used near by. Initially I picked the rubbish up and put it in a plastic bin bag. Then I went to the municipality and told the folk there what was going on. Suddenly the poop assault stopped and his motor mouth has, at least temporarily, run out of steam. There are people who abuse those who try to help the creatures around us, and there are the good folk who do all they can to make each day a little easier, less grimmer for small life in Nicosia. I can totally understand people who don’t want animals in their lives but to try to bully those of us who do is just not on.