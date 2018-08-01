Critically injured in motorbike accident

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after sustaining severe injuries when the motorcycle he was riding in Paralimni on Wednesday afternoon overturned.

The accident occurred at around 2.10pm on Ilias Papakyriackou street in Paralimni when the 27-year-old lost control of his motorcycle causing it to overturn.

He was initially transferred to the Famagusta general hospital with multiple fractures to his ribs, chest and neck and severe head injuries. Due to the gravity of his condition he was later transferred to the Nicosia general hospital.