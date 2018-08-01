EAC coping comfortably with summer power demand

Two short power cuts – one on Sunday and the other on Monday ­ were caused by small operational problems not high demand, the EAC said on Wednesday.

“The power cut on Monday from 1pm to 3.15pm in Aglandjia was due to damage to a high voltage underground cable that was caused during excavation works in that area,” spokeswoman of the electricity authority Christina Papadopoulou said on Wednesday.

The power cut at 10.40pm which lasted for 15 minutes on Sunday night was due to a problem at one of the generation units at Vasilikos power station. This led to a power cut in several areas around Cyprus.

Press officer of the transmission system George Ashikkalis said that demand changes all the time, according to temperature, humidity, time of day and night. The demand at 2pm on Wednesday was 900 Megawatts, low for this time of the year.

Like demand, capacity is fluid, he said. The maximum output is 1,375 Megawatts, but depends on the availability of generators, which may develop faults due to constant use.

This year we haven’t had extremely high temperatures yet and the top demand was 1,074MW, on July 21.

Last year, when temperatures reached 44 to 45C, the number topped 1,095MW, still leaving a comfortable spare capacity.

The maximum ever demand was in 2010, 1,118MW.