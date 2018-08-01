Education ministry announces expanded digital tech lessons

The education ministry plans to introduce digital technology lessons as part of the primary school’s curriculum, Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris said on Wednesday.

The lessons will include digital skills, internet security and robotics.

He was speaking after he attended the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Innovation Conference 2018, which took place in Cairo between July 29 – 31.

The conference was dedicated to the innovation of information and communication technologies in education.

When asked about the future plans of the education ministry to advance computing skills of primary school pupils, Hambiaouris said the ministry’s immediate plans were to implement a digital technologies module in the curriculum.