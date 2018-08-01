Fifteen years for Indian man who killed compatriot

A 22-year-old Indian man was jailed for 15 years on Wednesday after pleading guilty to manslaughter and other charges in connection with the death of a compatriot in January 2017 who had been stabbed during a street fight in Dherynia, Famagusta.

The incident took place on January 4 and it involved two rival groups of Indian nationals who clashed over a disagreement they had earlier.

In the early hours of January 4, a 19-year-old Indian man reported to Dherynia police that five people armed with knives and clubs had attacked him and his six roommates outside the flat they were staying.

Earlier, the man said, they had been partying and consuming alcohol, with his roommates at an Ayia Napa beach where they also met the defendant along with four friends of his.

The group then went to a house in the Pernera area of Protaras where the party continued until a member of the first group had a verbal argument with the defendant.

Later, the defendant with five other individuals drove to the address where the others stayed and a fight broke out on the street.

Two of the assailants stabbed a 23-year-old twice while the rest attacked three others with knives and clubs causing them injuries.

The six attackers then left the scene, as four of the seven others, including the man who died later, went to the police station to report the incident.

An ambulance was called to the station, which rushed the injured men to Famagusta hospital. The 23-year-old was pronounced dead on arrival having suffered two knife wounds, one near the heart.

The defendant was arrested by British bases police the next day at the Pergamos crossing point when he tried to flee to the Turkish occupied areas. Four other suspects wanted by the police managed to escape to the north and remain at large.

The court found that the “defendant acted in full agreement with the rest of the members of the group to attack and beat up their compatriots.”

The court said the defendant had armed himself with a club and he knew that other members of his group wielded knives with large blades.

“It is deduced with certainty that, irrespective of the fact that the defendant had not delivered the fatal blow, or the blows to the other injured individuals, the result was a possible consequence of the unlawful objective the members of the group of his friends had set out to achieve in which he actively participated, hitting the victim with the club,” the court said.

The fact that the group had armed itself with knives and clubs with the aim of attacking and beating the members of the other company foretold what would follow with mathematical accuracy.