August 1st, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Increased disabled access to sea

The seatrac system in place in Paralimni

Paralimni municipality has installed a seatrac system on one beach to allow disabled access to the water, while others are to be installed soon, it was announced on Wednesday.

Mayor Theodoros Pyrillis said that his municipality will install two seatrac systems at the beaches of Ayia Triada and Louma. The one in Ayia Triada has already been installed.

The aim, Pyrillis said, is to give the opportunity to people with disabilities to enjoy the sea like everyone else.

The first such system has been installed five years ago, in Vrysi beach, Pyrillis said, and continues to operate without any problems.

Next year, three more systems are expected to be installed, he said.

