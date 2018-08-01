Limassol Del Mar timelapse video shows construction progress

Limassol Del Mar has released a new timelapse video showing how coordinated efforts and meticulous performance can lead to fast results for the Cypriot development industry.

Based on the timelapse, the construction works of the architectural development have progressed in an unprecedented fast pace aiming towards the timely delivery of all apartments to their owners, the company said on Wednesday.

The project is a result of the developmental consortium amongst four colossal companies with international recognition composed by the Cypriot Atlas Pantou Co Ltd and the three international construction giants MAN Enterprise, ICM Group and CMB Società Cooperativa.

“The project has won the interest and attention of international investors in Cyprus, not only for its unique architectural design but also for its fast construction pace,” an announcement said.

Based on the construction timeframe, phase one will be completed for delivery within 2019, followed up by phase two in 2020, with the delivery time schedule becoming a luring advantage for buyers and a record for the Cypriot market.

The multi-award-winning Limassol Del Mar project will have an unobstructed sea view from all the apartments. It consists of luxury residences, five-star facilities and services as well as high-end shops and restaurants.

