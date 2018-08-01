Our View: Football ID cards must be enforced when the season begins

Some 70 per cent of football followers agree with the introduction of the ID cards that everyone will require to enter a football ground from the new season, according to an opinion poll conducted by the University of Nicosia. The poll also found that 71 per cent of respondents that support a team believe the ID card will drastically reduce violence and trouble at football grounds – only 26 per cent believe it will have the opposite effect.

This highlights how out of touch some of the political parties are with the people. The bill on the ID card, considered a necessary measure to tackle hooliganism, was approved in 2014, but opposition from some parties, citing legal concerns, prevented its introduction. They objected to the Cyprus Football Federation administering it, because it was an independent entity, while also arguing that the ID card would give rise to the violation of a fan’s personal data.

Deputies are even sensitive about the rights of hooligans and troublemakers. The reality was that parties were under pressure from organised supporters, tacitly backed by some football clubs, not to approve the ID card and used concerns about personal data as the pretext for blocking the implementation of the law. There was also political bickering over the administering of the ID card operation that was eventually given to the Cyprus Sports Federation (KOA).

Inevitably, there were also the obligatory delays in the tender’s procedure, but now everything has been sorted and supporters will have to apply for an ID card if they plan to go to a football ground. It is now up to the authorities to ensure the measure is properly enforced. Stewards at football grounds must insist on seeing an ID card before allowing a fan into the ground and if the fan is banned for being involved in hooliganism, the authorities must be able to confiscate his card.

It is up to the authorities to enforce the law and ensure it achieves its objectives. Any laxness in its implementation will render it pointless. There are no excuses for laxness as the majority of the football-going public fully supports the scheme and expects it to drastically reduce crowd trouble and violence at matches. In fact, if it succeeds in curtailing hooliganism it will also benefit the football clubs as it could encourage more people to go to matches. Parents might even take their children to matches if the football grounds become safe.