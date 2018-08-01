Port workers down tools briefly over lack of canteen

By Kristian Chrysostomou

Limassol harbour workers engaged in a spontaneous strike on Wednesday morning after requests for a canteen were ignored by the managing company, DP World Limassol. The issue was eventually resolved and the employees are back at work.

The provincial secretary of the transport association Sek Limassol, Yiannis Tsouris, said that this issue has been pending for months and that the workers were assured that the creation of a canteen would be completed within the summer.

“Despite being promised that the canteen would be operational by June, the date was moved to July and the company has since said that the canteen will be ready in October,” said Tsouris.

Union representatives of Sek and Peo were at the terminal of DP World Limassol, urging the company to give them a written assurance that would provide at least a temporary solution to the lack of a canteen.

A few hours later, Tsouris said that they met with the company’s management and that they received written assurance that the completion of the structure that will cover the canteen will be done by October.

Tsouris has further warned the company that if the plans for a canteen are not completed, more strikes will follow.

In April 2016, DP World Limassol was awarded a 25-year concession to exclusively operate the multi-purpose terminal in Limassol. P&O Maritime, a DP World subsidiary was also awarded a 15-year concession to exclusively provide the full range of marine services in Limassol port.

DP World took over general commerce and passenger traffic from the government in early February 2017.

A brand-new passenger terminal in Limassol port opened in July this year. The new terminal has an area of 6,800 square metres and cost €13.5 million. It consists of seven units that passengers can move between through connecting areas.