Talks between unions and education ministry to start Wednesday

Talks between teachers unions and the education ministry kick off on Wednesday at 1pm in a bid to resolve differences over reforms the government wants to apply.

Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris will meet on secondary school union Oelmek from 1pm until 2.30pm, after which he will have talks with representatives of primary school teachers, Poed, until 4pm and technical school teachers, Oltek until 5.30pm.

The talks, which are meant to ensure a smooth start of the school year after the summer holidays, will continue until measures are agreed upon.

The dispute emerged earlier in the month after unions were angered by a cabinet decision to abolish exemptions from teaching hours for trade union activities and extra-curricular activities, and fewer teaching hours for teachers according to their years of service. The decision aimed at streamlining the use of teachers in state schools.

Teachers have threatened measures and pledged to disrupt the start of the new school year if this measure was implemented.