Teacher talks delayed over role of parents’ group

The launch of the talks between teaching unions and Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris over streamlining hit an almost immediate a glitch on Wednesday when one union refused to hold consultations while a parents’ group were in the room.

The first meeting – between the minister and secondary education teachers’ union Oelmek – took place as scheduled, but the delegation of the primary education teachers’ union, Poed, that was to start right after, was delayed because they refused to let parents’ association representatives into the discussion room.

Poed’s refusal then delayed Hambiaouris’ third meeting with the union of technical education, Oltek that was scheduled for 4pm.

Oelmek too had asked that parents not attend their meeting with the minister and parents agreed instead to a briefing from Hambiaouris at end of the talks.

The head of Oelmek, Yiannos Socratous, said that they do not want to exclude parents from educational matters, but that discussions on labour issues did not concern parents.

Socratous expressed hope that the talks would end “in the best possible way for the sake of education”.

The chairman of secondary education parents’ federation, Kyriacos Nikiforou, said that, as a sign of good will, they had agreed not to enter the room as per Oelmek’s request but that they were not happy with the teachers’ stance. He said that, according to his information, the union did not just discuss labour issues with the minister at the meeting.

The dialogue was launched following the intervention last week of President, Nicos Anastasiades, after teaching unions said they would no longer consult with Hambiaouris, arguing he was a non-credible interlocutor.

