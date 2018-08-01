The brightest of movie stars

Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant will entertain us tomorrow in the film Florence Foster Jenkins as part of the Faneromeni festival in Nicosia.

The free screening, which is part of a collaboration between the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation and Friends of the Cinema Society, will be at 9pm with Greek subtitles.

The 2016 biographical drama tells the story of Florence Foster Jenkins (played by three-time Oscar winner Streep), a New York socialite heiress who founded the Verdi Club to celebrate her love of music in 1944. She dreamt of becoming an opera singer despite having a terrible singing voice.

This hilarious yet moving film shows how her husband and agent, St Clair Bayfield – an English aristocrat and fail actor – helped maintained her illusion. But when she decided to give a concert at the legendary Carnegie Hall in 1944, St Clair knew he was about to face the greatest challenge of his life.

He tried to overcome this challenge by hiring a pianist and vocal coach for his wife. Everyone makes Jenkins believe that they share her opinion that she has a wonderful voice, that is until the sold-out concert and the reviews in the paper the next day.

Florence Foster Jenkins

Screening of the 2016 film as part of the third Faneromeni 18 Festival. August 2. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 9pm. Free. Tel: 22-128157