A jammin’ weekend

We will be jammin’ over the weekend to the sounds coming from the third Reggae Sunjam Music Festival in Pomos, Paphos.

This year the festival will host two bands as well as international and local DJs for a total of 23 hours of roots, reggae, dub, steppers and dancehall rhythms. With all this on the agenda, things are sure to be very festive and just the right atmosphere will be created for all who love reggae and want to know more about the genre.

The two local bands which will be on the scene are Supernova and Bunfyah. Supernova, an eight-member reggae band from Kyrenia, has been spreading the reggae magic around since 2014. Bunfyah, from Famagusta, is a six-member band that performs a blend of roots reggae and dub music. Since 2015, the band has performed at various live music venues and festivals throughout the island.

Music producer and DJ Blend Mishkin will come over from Greece to spread the vibe. The man behind the music will be getting us in the weekend mood with some reggae, hip-hop, remixes and Jamaican beats.

Bringing vibes from the UK, dub and reggae DJ Hermit Dubz will be showing us how years of dub influences have moulded his music. After a long period of experimentation, isolation, meditation and contemplation, Hermit Dubz has re-emerged, ready to unleash his sonic relics.

Local talent will be represented by Selector Red I from Limassol who will be presenting his new sound system beats. Inspired by the reggae and dub sound system culture, the sound mixer has been playing roots and cultural music since 2013.

Nicosia will be represented by DJ Charis who will paint a rainbow of music from funk to soul and reggae to more mellow music. According to the whimsical DJ, “on the carefree shores of dub, I’ve experienced the magical colours of the brainbow.” Also from Nicosia, DJ Johnny Blue will be showing us why he has been in the top positions of the dubstep mix, ska and dub charts.

Taking a break from his work at Cyprus Dub Community radio, Kyriako Stylia will be putting a roots and dub spin on the festival. Even more good vibes will come from Dub Thomas, who is the founder of the Dubophonic label. The label specialises in dub music and distributes mainly freely downloadable, Creative Commons-licensed music on the internet. The label provides exclusive releases of quality dub music, from artists who are dedicated and passionate about their work.

Another DJ who is a leader in the local music scene is DJ Constantinos, who is part of Easy Going Productions – an event management production group that hosts its own events and promotes Cypriot musicians who play music or DJ.

A female vibe will also beat through the festival with DJ Suzie Selecta who moves between Cyprus and Germany, always taking her reggae mixes with her.

The festival will begin on Saturday at 6pm and close (or pause) at 3am the next day. The volume will be turned up again on Sunday from 12pm until 2am. The entrance fee for both days is €15. It will all take place at the Paradise Place bar in Pomos, where we will be able to go with the musical flow while enjoying the amazing sunset by the sea.

If you don’t want to miss a thing, you can stay at the free camping site with all the necessary facilities. Food and drinks will be available at the venue. There will also be a flea market with handicrafts.

