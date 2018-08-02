A tale as old as time

The Centre of Performing Arts Mitos in Limassol will tour performances of the ancient Greek tragedy Electra by Euripides.

The play will travel to six villages, starting from Kakopetria, on Tuesday. Like most tragedies, Electra is one in which family affairs are at the core of the action. It all starts when Agamemnon (Electra’s father) returns from Troy and is murdered by his wife and her lover. Fearing for the safety of her brother Orestes, Electra sends him away. Eight years pass and the brother returns to avenge his father’s death, disguised as the bearer of bad news and the ashes of his own (alleged) dead body.

Now brother and sister must finish what they started but, as Clytemnestra approaches to see her son’s dead body, Orestes starts to waver on his decision to murder their mother. Electra convinces him that he must fulfil his duty to Agamemnon by dispatching his killer. When Clytemnestra arrives, Orestes and Electra lure her into the house, where they thrust a sword into her throat.

The pair are then filled with grief and guilt. The play ends with them trying to find ways to purge their souls.

Electra

Performance of the ancient Greek tragedy by Euripides. August 7. Kakopetria School, Nicosia. 8pm. In Greek. Free. Tel: 97-879793

August 8. Kato Platres School, Nicosia

August 10. Koilani, Limassol

August 11. Doros, Limassol

August 13. Trimiklini, Limassol

August 14. Tris Elies School, Limassol