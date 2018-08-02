AEK cruise to next round with 4-0 win over Dundalk

AEK produced a commanding display at the Arena stadium and defeated Dundalk FC by 4-0 in the second leg tie of their Europa League qualifying game and progressed to the third round of the competition.

AEK’S coach Andoni Iraola made just one change from the team that drew 0-0 in Ireland with Tete replacing Tomas in midfield while Dundalk’s Kenny also made one change replacing Massey with Jarvis.

AEK began the game on the front foot and almost took the lead as early as the 7th minute but Ivan Triscovski’s goalbound effort was charged down.

In the 13th minute though Triscovski kept his cool and beat Rogers to give his side the lead. Seven minutes later a 30 metre ball by Truyols saw Tete race clear before clipping the ball over the oncoming Rogers to double the score for AEK.

Seven minutes before the break Triscovski scored a second and his sides third ending the tie as a contest.

In the second half AEK continued to dominate and missed a number of chances before substitute Tomas scored a fourth in the 87th minute.