Air traffic control moving to new premises

Transport Minister Vassiliki Anastasiadou said on Thursday that procedures will be launched soon to move air traffic control services to a new building in Kokkinotrimithia, close to Nicosia, and to acquire the necessary equipment.

Anastasiadou, accompanied by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Alecos Michaelides, visited the existing Nicosia air control centre in Athalassa avenue, Nicosia, and was briefed by civil aviation officials about their work

“Officials deserve every praise, as well as the right space and equipment,” she said. Referring to the existing control centre, she said that the space, at the time, was excellent, but new space and new equipment are needed “to be able to respond to modern requirements.”

Speaking in the new centre in Kokkinotrimithia, Anastasiadou said the work of the civil aviation department had to do with passengers’ safety, Cyprus’ reputation and the island’s air connectivity. In summer time, the control centre handles 1,400 flights every day, she added.

According to the minister, civil aviation services have not been able to move to the new building “for procedural and other reasons.”

Responding to a relevant question, Anastasiadou said that her ministry is in the process of proceeding with the acquisition of new equipment. “We are trying to remove some of the problems that have existed so far. Once this is done, and I hope it will be soon – we are on track – we will move on.”

The building in Kokkinotrimithia is temporarily used as a training centre and Anastasiadou had the chance to talk with future civil aviation officials who being are trained in flight simulators.