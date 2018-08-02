Apoel lose 2-0 to Flora but go through 5-2 on aggregate

Apoel produced yet another lacklustre performance and went down 2-0 to Flora Tallin of Estonia but went through after their 5-0 win in Nicosia.

Despite bossing the first half and missing a number of chances to take the lead Apoel fell behind in the 32nd minute after Kams beat goalkeeper Waterman at his near post. Five minutes later Poom doubled the score giving the Estonians a glimmer of hope of overturning the first leg deficit.

In the second half Apoel improved slightly and had the chance to reduce the arrears early on in the half but their captain Nuno Morais failed to beat Toom from the penalty spot.

Apoel’s manager Bruno Baltazar was already under pressure after his team were knocked out of the Champions League by the unfancied Suduva and after this display calls for his dismissal will intensify.