Apoel lose 2-0 to Flora but go through 5-2 on aggregate

August 2nd, 2018 Europa League, Football, Sport 0 comments

Apoel lose 2-0 to Flora but go through 5-2 on aggregate

Under pressure Apoel manager Bruno Baltazar

Apoel produced yet another lacklustre performance and went down 2-0 to Flora Tallin of Estonia but went through after their 5-0 win in Nicosia.

Despite bossing the first half and missing a number of chances to take the lead Apoel fell behind in the 32nd minute after Kams beat goalkeeper Waterman at his near post. Five minutes later Poom doubled the score giving the Estonians a glimmer of hope of overturning the first leg deficit.

In the second half Apoel improved slightly and had the chance to reduce the arrears early on in the half but their captain Nuno Morais failed to beat Toom from the penalty spot.

Apoel’s manager Bruno Baltazar was already under pressure after his team were knocked out of the Champions League by the unfancied Suduva and after this display calls for his dismissal will intensify.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close