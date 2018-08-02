Apollon do the double over FK Željezničar

Apollon got off to a great start against FK Željezničar as they took the lead in their first attack in the 2nd minute through Fotis Papoulis.

The goal startled FK Željezničar and Apollon could and should added to their tally with Skembri, Papoulis and Joao Pedro all going close.

Three minutes before the break, and against the run of play, FK Željezničar equalized through Zec bringing the game level.

However a second for Papoulis, just after the restart from the penalty spot, settled the nerves of the Apollon players and the Limassol side took complete control of the game and continued to miss golden opportunities to widen the score,

They had to wait till added time to make sure of the win when Papoulis scored again to complete his first European hat trick to give Apollon a 3-1 win.