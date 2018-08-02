Ayios Athanasios backs plastic bag campaign

By Christophe Hadjigeorgiou

Ayios Athanasios municipality in Limassol will launch a campaign next month to reduce plastic bag usage and raise awareness.

The municipality made the announcement during the ‘I Change My Habits. We Say Goodbye to the Plastic Bag. How About You?’ conference, which aimed to inform businesses, retailers and consumers of the need for change. It will also provide 1,500 free reusable bags to promote the move.

The bags will be provided by the Delegation of the European Commission to Cyprus, represented by Ierotheos Papadopoulos, who said he was glad to contribute, and with Environment Commissioner Ioanna Panagiotou congratulated the municipality on its initiative.

Ayios Athanasios mayor Marinos Kyriakou said the campaign will begin in September and will include children from local schools. The reusable bags will be available outside supermarkets located in the municipality. He expressed certainty that citizens will embrace this effort, as they have with other environmental programmes, “and we will all say goodbye, once and for all, to plastic bags.”

The recent reduction of plastic bag use by 80 per cent only a month after a law was passed to charge for them was already cause to celebrate, Panagiotou said.

Papadopoulos added that the next target would be to reduce other disposable plastics and called on the Ayios Athanasios Municipality to keep leading efforts, and be the first to entirely stop disposable plastic usage in all companies within its area.

EU objectives aim to reduce and ban disposable plastics by 2030, and many have already found ways to meet the challenges ahead.

“By 2030, we have to be in another Europe with regard to the design, use and deposition of plastic,” added Papadopoulos.