Bar review: Blue Diamond seaside café, Paphos

It’s all about the location at Blue Diamond seaside café in Geroskipou, Paphos which opened opposite the municipality beachfront just over a year ago.

Glorious sweeping views of the shimmering Mediterranean Sea and the long stretch of beach provide the perfect backdrop for a relaxing visit to this café, which has a lovely contemporary feel.

Decked out in hues of blue and white, the décor is well thought out and fitting of the location and tables and chairs- which are comfortable- are well spaced. The menu is extensive, providing an array of snacks, such as sandwiches, and more substantial dishes including, meat, poultry and seafood dishes, pastas, risottos and salads. Customers may also choose fresh oysters and lobster from an indoor display tank.

Open daily for a late breakfast from around 10am, Blue Diamond also serve lunch and dinner. This is also a lovely place in Geroskipou to sit, admire the view and enjoy a glass of something or a coffee.

The wine list offers a good selection of local and imported wines at reasonable prices and the drinks list includes all sorts of spirits, beer- both draft and bottled, cider, ‘mocktails’ and tea and coffee.

Staff are friendly and welcoming, but service can be somewhat haphazard (although it was a training day on my visit) and service is slow. We waited a considerable amount of time for a cheese platter to share, to accompany a good quality chilled glass of white wine and a large Keo beer.

A children’s play area and landscaped garden to the front of the venue is a bonus for families and a roof top terrace provides breath-taking views of the sea. However, this is currently only open by booking ahead and used mostly for larger parties and special occasions, such as weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and christenings.

Blue Diamond is a relaxed café by the sea and if you like taking in the view, and aren’t in a hurry, then this is a good spot to do it.

Blue Diamond Seaside Café Tel: 7000 9031

[email protected]

Agapinoros Street 89, Geroskipou, Paphos