DJ Dennis Ferrer in the house

The soulful American house DJ Dennis Ferrer has made Ammos Beach Bar in Larnaca his home for the summer over the last couple of years. It could be the sea, sun, or the vibes of the lapping waves that attract him to our shores over and over again, but whatever it is, his fans will be glad to hear that he will be performing at the bar once again tomorrow night.

The DJ began to be well-known in the 90s with his Afro and gospel house music, which he released on his Sfere label. Since then, Ferrer has released tune after tune, always with an original tinge and an eye to the music of the future. He has worked with great names, such as Andre Hommen, and has got people all around the world hooked on house music.

So make a plan, get your dancing shoes on, and let Ferrer start your weekend off with some Ammos vibes.

Dennis Ferrer

Live performance by the DJ. August 3. Ammos Beach Bar, Makenzy Beach, Larnaca. 11pm. Tel: 24-828844