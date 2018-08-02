EU weighs in on prosecution of Afrika and its journalists

The European Commission said Thursday that the harassment and intimidation of journalists constituted violation of the freedom of expression, guaranteed under the European Convention on Human Rights and the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union.

The Commission was responding to a question from the Cyprus News Agency on the prosecution by Turkey of Turkish Cypriot newspaper Afrika and its journalists Sener Levent and Ali Osman.

The Commission said in its reply that it was aware of reports that criminal proceedings had been initiated in Turkey against Levent, Osman and Afrika.

It recalled that it had earlier deplored violence used by demonstrators against the offices of Afrika in connection with the same article, underlining that “harassment and intimidation of journalists constitutes a violation of the freedom of expression, guaranteed under the European Convention on Human Rights and the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union.

The Commission said it would continue to monitor the issue, to raise it with the appropriate counterparts, and to “underline the paramount importance of freedom of expression in fostering trust between the two Cypriot communities.”

Furthermore, it called “on all parties concerned to ensure respect for the provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights, notably Article 10 concerning freedom of expression.”

Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Wednesday that the government of the Republic of Cyprus has referred the prosecution to the OSCE and the EU.

According to Turkish Cypriot press reports Levent and Osman were recently called by police in the north to testify in a case filed in Ankara against them over the headline criticising Turkey’s military offensive in Afrin, Syria.