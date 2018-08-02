July inflation rate at 2.3%, Cystat says

August 2nd, 2018 Business, Cyprus 0 comments

July inflation rate at 2.3%, Cystat says

The consumer price index rose 2.3 per cent year-on-year in July mainly on higher energy prices, the statistical service said.

Fuel prices rose an annual 14 per cent last month while electricity prices rose 11 per cent, Cystat said in a statement on Thursday.

Prices for agricultural products and services rose 5 per cent and 2 per cent respectively. The increases were partially offset by a 0.4 per cent decrease in the price of industrial products, accompanied by a 2.8 per cent reduction in water prices.

In the first seven months, consumer prices rose an annual 0.6 per cent compared with the respective period last year, Cystat said. The inflation rate in June was also 2.3 per cent.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close