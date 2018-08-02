Man jailed for causing road death

Paphos district court on Thursday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 18 months in prison after finding him guilty of causing the death of a young man in July 2016.

The accused had been charged with dangerous and reckless driving.

The accident happened in Kissonerga on July 21, 2016. The 25-year-old was driving the car that collided with a motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver, 17-year-old Christian Harilaou, was rushed to Paphos general hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The court also imposed eight penalty points on the accused’s driving licence, and ordered his licence suspended for two years.