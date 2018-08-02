Man jailed for causing road death

August 2nd, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Man jailed for causing road death

Central Prison

Paphos district court on Thursday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 18 months in prison after finding him guilty of causing the death of a young man in July 2016.

The accused had been charged with dangerous and reckless driving.

The accident happened in Kissonerga on July 21, 2016. The 25-year-old was driving the car that collided with a motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver, 17-year-old Christian Harilaou, was rushed to Paphos general hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The court also imposed eight penalty points on the accused’s driving licence, and ordered his licence suspended for two years.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close