August 2nd, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Moscow to seek financial data from Cyprus on Russian billionaire

Ziyavudin Magomedov, the co-owner of Russia's Summa investment and trading group that was involved in construction of a soccer World Cup venue in Kaliningrad, attends a hearing on his detention at the Tverskoy District Court in Moscow

Russian authorities will be requesting from Cyprus financial data relating to investigations into Russian billionaire businessman Ziyavudin Magomedov who is facing charges of embezzling Russian state funds.

According to the Tass News Agency, an investigator told the Tverskoy Court of Moscow, hearing the case, that they would requesting financial data from both Cyprus and the Virgin Islands relating to Magomedov’s operations.

Magomedov is the main owner of the privately-held investment company Summa Group. In March 2018, he was arrested and charged with “racketeering and embezzlement of state funds.”

The 49-year-old tycoon denies the charges.

It’s understood that he and partners own a Cyprus-based company by the name of Kadina Limited.

Earlier, Russian investigators and prosecutors said that Magomedov is suspected of embezzling 2.5 billion rubles ($43.6 million). Prosecutors say the money was stolen through companies owned by Summa.

Investigators say they haven’t been able to locate the embezzled money, which they believe was moved to various offshore accounts.

The Summa Group is a conglomerate with interests in port logistics, engineering, construction, telecom, oil and gas.

Magomedov’s net worth is estimated at $1.4bn.

 

