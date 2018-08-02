Our view: Worrying signs of growing repression in north

THE REPRESSIVE, undemocratic measures imposed in Turkey by President Erdogan appear to have been extended to northern Cyprus causing alarm among Turkish Cypriots who were under the impression they were out of the reach of the long arm of Turkish law. This is proving not to be the case, as two Turkish Cypriot journalists of Afrika newspaper – publisher Sener Levent and reporter Ali Osman – now face charges in Turkey for criticising Turkey’s military operation in Syria.

Afrika published a front page story in January, under the headline “Another operation of occupation”, likening the Afrin operation in Syria to Turkey’s occupation of the north. A few days later, the offices of Afrika in Nicosia were attacked by an angry mob after Erdogan had called on people to “give the necessary response”. A trial against Afrika in the north, this time regarding the publication of a cartoon lampooning Erdogan, was put off until September after the judge stepped down.

Elsewhere in this paper, there is a report about two Turkish Cypriot academics being detained by police at airports in Turkey for having signed an online petition ‘Academics for peace’, in January 2016. The academics were interrogated and charged before being released until the trial. Meanwhile 45 people, including 17 children, arrested in the north at the weekend on suspicion of belonging to FETO (the group of US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen), were shipped to Turkey under police escort.

Turkish Cypriots are publicly expressing their opposition to Turkey’s repressive behaviour, but the politicians and members of the administration have kept silent, presumably afraid of causing offence to Erdogan. Lawyers have cited the illegality of Turkey’s actions. The president of the ‘supreme court’ said ‘TRNC’ citizens “could not be extradited to Turkey”, while a former ‘attorney-general’ said there were no grounds for charges against Afrika as it was not available in Turkey.

Others quite rightly saw the wider implications of the extension of Turkey’s repressive measures to the north. “We are all up next,” wrote Dr Ayfer Yazkan Kubal in her column, before asking: “Do you think that those, who branded half of their own people as terrorists, will hold back when it comes to the Turkish Cypriots?” The question has already been answered, although nobody has come up with any suggestions about how this frightening situation can be dealt with.

It is difficult to see any Turkish Cypriot politician standing up to Erdogan, given the north’s complete political and economic dependence on Turkey. Anyone who does faces the risk of being extradited to Turkey for trial because the right to free speech appears to have been suspended in the north.