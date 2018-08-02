Pilakoutas assures Renault and Mitsubishi customers of service continuity through transition  

Pilakoutas Group has announced the start of their cooperation with Renault Groupe and Mitsubishi, for which new exhibition showrooms and technical support facilities will be established.

Renault Groupe (Renault, Dacia, Renault Retail, Alpine) and Mitsubishi are now officially members of the Pilakoutas Group, while the transitional period for Renault, Dacia and Mitsubishi began on August 1.

Chief Executive Officer of the Group Charalambos Pilakoutas said that “the three brands will acquire new state-of-the-art showrooms for their models and the owners of these cars will have the support they require. With high-level technical service and sufficient spare parts.”

During this transitional period, Renault, Dacia, Renault Commercial, Alpine and Mitsubishi customers who need to carry out their annual service or who face urgent technical problems, can call 22418430.

Pilakoutas Group spokesperson said that they will make every effort to meet the needs that will be presented during the transitional period, but requests that affected car owners be patient and that a new announcement will be made in the coming days with further information on the developments.