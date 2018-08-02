Probe into co-op begins Friday

August 2nd, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Probe into co-op begins Friday

The committee of inquiry tasked with probing the collapse of the Cyprus Cooperative Bank (CCB) is to begin hearings on Friday.

Testifying before the panel on Friday will be former CCB board member Giorgos Strovolides, followed by the bank’s former CEO Marios Clerides.

The proceedings will be open to the public, and will be taking place at the Filoxenia conference centre (‘Kyrenia’ hall) in Nicosia.

Hearings have been scheduled for August 3, 6, 7 and 8.

The three-member committee of inquiry is chaired by former Supreme Court judge Georgios Aresti.

The committee was established and empanelled by the attorney-general.

