Turkish Cypriot politician under fire after using Paphos airport

A Turkish Cypriot politician was in hot water after he opted to use Paphos airport to travel to Jordan for holiday.

Zeki Celer, who is the labour minister of the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in the north of the island, drew criticism after he and his cousins travelled to Aman from Paphos on Wednesday.

Celer had posted a photo from Paphos airport on social media prompting reaction in the north, reports said.

In his defence, Celer said he opted to travel from Paphos because air tickets in the north were too expensive.

“If I wanted to hide it I would not post a photo of the trip on social media and I would have travelled secretly,” he was quoted as saying.

Celer said he has raised the matter of the high ticket prices in the north and an effort was underway to tackle the problem.

Mainland Turkey media outlets also reported the matter, saying it was the first time a minister used the Republic of Cyprus passport and its airports to go on holiday abroad.