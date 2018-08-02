World’s largest passenger plane drops in to Larnaca

The world’s largest passenger plane, an Airbus A380, landed in Larnaca early on Thursday after departing from Denmark at 8.15pm the day before.

The plane, which ordinarily would be used to reach destinations far from Copenhagen, was reportedly used because tour operator Thomas Cook was left without an aircraft following a technical problem on the Greek island of Rhodes which left the operator short of a plane. The plane was leased from Hi-Fly, which is leasing it from owner Doric for almost six years.

While some airports need to upgrade to accommodate this type of planes, Larnaca is not one of them.

Though unusual, it is not the first time this type of plane has landed in Larnaca airport, a spokesman for airport operator Hermes said. “It happened a few times, and every time everything went well,” he said.

The Airbus A380 is a double deck four-engine jet plane. It has 550 square metres of floor space, and provides seating for 525 people in a typical three-class configuration or up to 853 people in an all-economy class configuration.

The service from Copenhagen to Larnaca would normally use an Airbus A321 with less than half the capacity of an A380.