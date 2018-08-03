Annual Isaak-Solomou procession starts

Around 60 motorcyclists set off on Friday morning from Chlorakas, Paphos to honour the memory of Tasos Isaak and Solomos Solomou who were killed by Turkish troops during a demonstration in the Dherynia buffer zone in August 1996.

This is the 22nd annual procession, organised by the Isaak-Solomou Memorial Initiative in honour of the two men but also aiming at sending out an anti-occupation message, the organisers said.

The motorcyclists will drive to Nicosia through the Limnitis checkpoint, from Kato Pyrgos to Astromeritis and from there to the Ledra street crossing before heading to the Famagusta district.

The three-day procession will follow the buffer zone and briefly block, symbolically, a number of crossing points. It finishes on Sunday at the Dherynia crossing where family members of Issak and Solomou will lay wreaths in the place where the two men were killed, in the buffer zone.

According to representative of the initiative, Andreas Pettemerides, by driving along the buffer zone, they want to declare that “freedom, one of the most basic human rights, stops at the crossings.”

Around 1,000 motorcyclists are expected to join the procession aonthe last leg of the route, in the Famagusta district.

The group said that the event is not political and no slogans will be chanted. Anyone behaving in a way that could tarnish the memory of Solomou and Isaak will not be tolerated, the group said.