Campbell warns Arsenal boss Emery of frantic Premier League

Arsenal manager Unai Emery must adapt to the rapid pace of the Premier League quickly if he is to lead the team to success this season, former defender Sol Campbell has said.

Former Paris St Germain and Sevilla boss Emery took over at Arsenal from Frenchman Arsene Wenger in May and is tasked with reinstating the club as one of the most dominant sides in the English top-flight following recent underwhelming seasons.

Campbell, who made 210 appearances for Arsenal, believes the English league will be different to Emery’s previous experiences in the La Liga and Ligue 1.

“The Premier League is going to be in your face, not relaxed like some of the leagues he has been in,” Campbell told Sky Sports.

“He will have to adjust to the pressure, week in, week out. Some managers get shocked by it but he must get accustomed to it quickly.”

The former England international is also hopeful that Emery’s focus on defensive improvement will not strip Arsenal of their attacking threat.

“Emery is the sort of manager who will look at certain players and positions. Defensively that was what was lacking,” Campbell added. “Hopefully that won’t take away from the attacking side of and he will find a balance.”

Emery will lead Arsenal against champions Manchester City in his first league match in charge on Aug. 12.