Elderly tourist dies off Governor’s beach

August 3rd, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

An 83-year-old woman was found floating unconscious on Friday morning in the sea off Governor’s beach in Limassol.

She was pulled from the sea and CPR was applied without result. She was transferred to Limassol general hospital and pronounced dead.

Limassol police said that the resident of France had come to Cyprus on Wednesday for holidays, along with her 88-year-old husband.

The two went to Governors Beach for a swim when at one point, she lost consciousness.

A post-mortem will be carried out on Monday will determine the exact cause of her death.

