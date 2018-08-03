Ex Co-op CEO Clerides says Hadjiyiannis undermined him (Update 1)

The former chief executive officer of the state-owned Co-op Marios Clerides said that he had been constantly undermined by the failed bank’s then chairman of the board of directors, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported on Friday.

Clerides was testifying in an open session of the investigative committee appointed by the attorney-general to look into the causes that led to the demise of the lender, recapitalised with €1.7bn in taxpayers’ money in 2014 and 2015.

He said that the board of directors under Nicholas Hadjiyiannis, who had succeeded him as CEO after his resignation in mid-2015, had given itself too much power.

The former top executive of the Cyprus Cooperative Bank said that he started receiving information six months after joining the bank in 2014 that Hadjiyiannis in his capacity of chairman of the board, was undermining him to the minister of finance, according to the CNA report.

Also, the communication and strategy executive Yiannos Stavrinides, hired initially as assistant to Hadjiyiannis, an old school friend of Finance Minister Harris Georgiades also had too much power.

Earlier, George Strovolides, a non-executive board who also testified on the commission’s first day of hearings, said that from the day of his appointment in 2013, the body was getting involved in executive affairs.

Some of its members, he continued, acted as “shadow” executives, according to the CNA.

Hadjiyiannis, while chairman of the board, settled in the office of the former general manager, utilised his secretary, was quick to secure a company car for himself and negotiated matters concerning his remuneration, Strovolides said according to CNA.

The previous Co-op chairman had no office, he added.

Other board members also got involved in executive matters, which was the cause of special problems, he said.

Strovolides didn’t rule out that Hadjiyiannis’s behaviour may have resulted from a sense of having (political) support.