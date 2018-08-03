Former deputy AG released from jail – reports

The parole board on Friday reportedly released disgraced former attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou from jail where he was sent in March 2017 for 3.5 years after he was found guilty of corruption.

Erotokritou was sentenced last February to 3.5 years in jail for conspiring to subvert the course of justice and bribery while serving as deputy attorney-general in 2013.

In recent months, the former deputy attorney-general was allowed to work outside the prison during the day.

Lawyer Panayiotis Neocleous was also jailed for 2.5 years in the same case. Neocleous has already been released.

The pair, along with the Andreas Neocleous law firm, and another lawyer who received a suspended sentence, colluded to arrange for Erotokritou to launch the criminal prosecution of five Russian individuals and one company at the behest of and for the benefit of the Neocleous law firm, which had long been battling them in Cypriot and Russian courts over ownership and control of Providencia, a trust-fund worth hundreds of millions.

In exchange, Erotokritou was rewarded for his troubles by the Neocleous law firm failing to appear in court on the day of a lawsuit he filed against legacy Laiki bank – then represented by the Neocleous law firm – demanding that over €500,000 of his loans are offset against his ‘haircut’ deposits.