Hoteliers association donates €100,000 for Greek aid

Hoteliers association Pasyxe will donate €100,000 to help the victims of the huge fire in Greece on July 23, an announcement said on Friday.

According to the statement, president the association Haris Loizides has written to Greek tourism minister Elena Kountoura and Greek hotel and tourism associations, expressing solidarity and informing them that the association will contribute €100,000 to support the victims via the Cyprus volunteer commission.

“As stated in the circular of the association to its members, it is a national obligation of all the professional bodies of the country, as of course of the citizens, to assist to the extent that everyone can, in order to relieve the devasted communities of Greece,” Pasyxe’s announcement said.

The volunteer commission is in charge of collecting money and items and together with NGO Hope for Children has launched the #StandByGreece campaign which has, inter alia, collected more than €100,000, mainly by organising a concert in Nicosia on Tuesday which thousands attended.

Hope for Children on Friday announced that this is the last day donations can be made as part of #StandByGreece.

Those wishing to donate can text “HOPE” to 5533 to donate €1.02 or text “HOPE” to 7733 to donate €4.07. In addition, one can donate larger amounts of up to €1,000 to Hope for Children by visiting https://donate.uncrcpc.org/el/#donatenow https://donate.uncrcpc.org/#donatenow

At the same time, contributions are also accepted by the following bank accounts:

Hellenic Bank:

HFC “HOPE FOR CHILDREN” CRC POLICY CENTER

Account number: 105-10-837690-01

IBAN: CY60 0050 0001 0510 8376 9001

Bank of Cyprus:

HOPE FOR CHILDREN – STAND BY GREECE

Account number: 357029595483

IBAN: CY61 0020 0195 0000 3570 2959 5483

Also, at all branches of the above banks people can help by buying vouchers worth €1, €2, €3, and €10.