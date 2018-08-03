Hunters apply to register political party

August 3rd, 2018

Hunters have sent an application to register a political party with the name Movement of United Cypriots to the central election service, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

The party will represent all hunters of Cyprus, the announcement noted.

“We call on all our friends to unite,” it said. “Divide and rule ends here, we are all hunters, whatever game we may hunt.”

Within the next view days, registration forms for membership will be circulated, starting with the Limassol district.

The movement, which chose as its emblem the goddess of hunting, Artemis, called for people who are interested in “preventing the destruction of hunting” to become actively involved.

