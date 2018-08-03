Kotzias’ book leaves critical questions unanswered

By Christos P. Panayiotides

CYPRUS 2015-2018: The three years that have changed the Cyprus Problem. The struggle for normality, without “intervention rights” and “guarantees”, is the title of the book, written by Nicos Kotzias, the Greek foreign minister, and published by the Greek foreign ministry. The book is not in circulation yet but a pre-release copy was made available to me for review purposes.

Having read the book, my overall comment is that, with few exceptions, the information contained in its 300-odd pages was already available in the public domain. The message throughout the book is the strong conviction of the Greek foreign minister that the immediate termination of the treaties of guarantee and alliance between Cyprus, Greece and Turkey is an absolute must and that the termination must be accompanied by the full withdrawal of foreign troops.

Undoubtedly, the collection – under one roof – of the documents referred to above constitutes a convenient arrangement, particularly for those who are undertaking research in this area.

However, the total absence of the response of “the other side” such as that of the Secretary General of the United Nations, his Special Adviser, Espen Barth Eide, the Turkish government or the Turkish Cypriots deprives the book of the immense interest it would have had, if this information had been included.

The only document contained in the book, which was not authored by Nicos Kotzias, is an informal half–page note by the Turkish delegation at Crans-Montana on the issue of the guarantees / military presence in Cyprus and an identical note, set on the following page, presented by the Turkish Cypriot side.

As explicitly stated in the book, these two identical documents are intended to show that the Turkish Cypriots are simply following the instructions of Turkey.

What attracts the attention of the reader is the reference by the author of the reaction of certain Greek and Greek Cypriot journalists, who, the minister claims had viciously attacked him and insulted him and, generally, sought to defame him.

These people he calls ephialtes (traitors), without, however, giving any indication of the acts, which were committed and could justify such strong accusations.

Also notable is the “non-diplomatic” language used in the letters addressed to or referring to Eide whom he accuses of “misleading international organisations … by implying that the political leadership of Greece is responsible for the lack of progress”. He then adds: “In my opinion such tactics undermine the whole process and indicate a prejudiced, pro-Turkish stand which is incompatible with the role of an international arbitrator”.

In his letter to the UNSG, dated July 6, 2017, Kotzias expresses concerns about the linking of the energy plans of Cyprus with the process of seeking a solution to the Cyprus problem. In addition, he clearly states that it is neither morally acceptable nor politically correct on the part of certain parties to apply pressure on the Greek Cypriot and the Greek side to budge or face the prospect of the withdrawal of Unficyp from Cyprus.

The position of the Greek foreign minister that it would be wrong to agree to a bad and unworkable arrangement merely for the sake of what would temporarily appear to be a solution of the Cyprus problem is undoubtedly correct.

However, the critical questions, which remain unanswered, are: How can the turkification process of northern Cyprus, which is clearly facilitated by the passage of time, be arrested? How can the declared intention of Turkey to claim, on behalf of Turkish Cypriots, part of Cyprus’ hydrocarbon deposits be neutralised?

How can the fatigue, caused by the prolongation of the uncertainties surrounding the Cyprus problem, be overcome? How is the insecurity that will result from the withdrawal of the United Nations from Cyprus be dealt with?

Of course, the Greek minister of foreign affairs is absolutely right when he underlines the need to severe the political umbilical cord connecting Cyprus with Turkey. Today, this link renders – to a large extent – the Turkish Cypriot Administration of the occupied part of Cyprus an extension of the Turkish government.

There are indications that the international community appreciates this need and this is what the future strategic moves of Greece should focus on, in a manner that would leave no doubt as to the good intentions of Greece.

For example, the further distancing of Greece from the Cypriot political scene would strongly reinforce the reasonable demand for Turkey to do likewise while the strengthening – to the maximum possible extent – of the security of Turkish Cypriots would deprive Turkey from its most serious argument in support of maintaining some form of a military presence in Cyprus.

I am sure that the readers of Cyprus Mail are genuinely interested to hear the views of the Greek foreign minister on how we can avoid causing further irreparable damage to Cyprus. I hope that his assessment that Turkey is unwilling to cooperate in formulating an acceptable solution is not entirely correct.

I have already sought the opportunity to pose these pertinent questions to him, in an exclusive interview, and I am eagerly awaiting his response.

THE book, which runs into 269 pages (plus a number of colour photographs of Mr Kotzias), has the following structure:

Preface.

10 public speeches, delivered by Kotzias in the 3-year period.

20 interviews, given by Kotzias in the same period.

35 public statements, made by Kotzias, primarily in the context of press conferences.

12 letters, dispatched by Kotzias, mostly to the then Special Adviser to the Secretary General of the UN, Espen Barth Eide (the last of which was not formally delivered).

A document, submitted on 2 November 2016, setting out the Greek proposal for the termination of the system of guarantees and the development of a Friendship and Security Agreement (FSA).

Documents on security and guarantees, submitted by the Greek Delegation, within the framework of the International Conference on Cyprus, held at Crans-Montana (28.6.2017-7.7.2017).

A document on security and guarantees, submitted by the Turkish Delegation and the Turkish Cypriot side at the International Conference on Cyprus held at Crans-Montana (28.6.2017-7.7.2017).

The text of the Treaty of Alliance and the Treaty of Guarantee, signed on 16 August 1960 by the Republic of Cyprus, Greece and Turkey.

