Laughing gas arrests

Police arrested two people on Thursday in connection with the sale of laughing gas in the Famagusta area.

Police said that a search had taken place in the Ayia Napa home where one of the individuals, the 31-year-old woman, was living.

During the search, 345 balloons, 838 unused ampoules, 427 used ampoules, three canisters and an amount of €184.50 were found and confiscated.

The 31-year-old woman was arrested and detained.

In another investigation on the same night, police arrested a 34-year-old kiosk owner where a canister, 199 unused ampoules, 200 balloons and the amount of €103.95 was confiscated.

The 34-year-old man was arrested and detained.