Local bands rock the scene

When it comes to a relaxing vacation of the very best while still on the island, Aphrodite Hills Resort comes to mind. And over the last six years, the Rock Festival held at the resort has been adding that rock factor to the holiday.

Starting today, the resort will host a total of five local bands every Friday until the end of the month. On Tour will be the first band to open the festival tonight at the resort’s beer garden at 8pm.

On Tour was born from the initiative of two friends, drummer Stefanos Kozakis and guitarist Christos Vrachas, in 2012 when they decided to create a new band that would change the way we see the local music scene. Enter Andreas Michail and Thomas Georgiou on vocals, Nicolas Bracas on guitars and Andreas Toumazou on bass and the new band was ready.

The six musicians launched their different approach to rock music with passionate ballads and dynamic lyrics on March 25, 2012, with a performance at the then Avlea music stage. Then came another appearance in Limassol and all cities followed. Their first international tour was in four major UK cities.

Over the first three years, the band gave more than 250 appearances and established their name on the local music scene while presenting their own songs, which were immediately a big hit. They have rocked the stage with some giants in the Greek music scene such as Panos Mouzoumrakis, Locomondo and Kostis Maraveyas.

Next up on August 10 will be Ruby…Who, a six-piece band that plays soul and funk music “in an alternative way” according to their Facebook page. The band only started performing together in April this year so they are fresh on the music scene, so catch them before people will be pushing and shoving to see them.

Minus One will be rocking on August 17. The five-piece band, Andreas Kapatais on vocals, Harry Pari and Constantinos Amerikanos on guitars, Chris J on drums and Max O Matic on the bass, will be coming out with their very first album in October. After the exposure the band received from their song ‘Alter Ego’, which represented Cyprus in the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest, the release of an album was inevitable. The album, which is under the Danish label Mighty Music, was recorded at Medley Studios in Copenhagen and promises to keep fans thoroughly entertained.

The band was formed seven years ago – the vocals were provided by Francois Michelletto then – and since then the boys have been making audiences sing along to some of the best-known rock and heavy metal songs of all time.

Ravens Reign is set to provide the rocking vibes on August 24. The four members of the rock and blues band from Nicosia share their love of music together to create an authentic sound. For these guys the sky is the limit.

The last act of the festival will be The Gentlemen on August 31. The band promises to end the festival in a very gentleman like manner, in the best possible, rocking way.

Sixth Rock Festival

Rock festival with live performances with local bands. August 3-31. Beer Garden, Village Square, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos. 8pm. Free. Tel: 26-829000