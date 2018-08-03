Music that gets under your skin

The Colosseum Restaurant in Paphos is set on being top of the list of places that brings the best tribute acts to the island.

This time the restaurant owners are going to bring the great songs and voice of Ol’ Blue Eyes, Frank Sinatra to mind when Stephen Triffitt performs his act Frankly Sinatra.

Triffitt, who will be performing at Colosseum for the second time this week, has been in the spotlight for 15 years. During that time, he has perfected the Sinatra swagger, voice and walk – some even say he has got it down so well that the resemblance is eerie.

He has performed all over the world at some top venues, including as a resident headliner in The Definitive Rat Pack (Hippodrome Casino, London), an appearance at The Lawrence Olivier Awards, performing in solo tours of Stephen Triffitt celebrates Frank Sinatra – which sold out The London Palladium and Royal Festival Hall, earning his name on The London Palladium Hall of Fame. He has also performed in the tour of Sinatra’s Live at the Sands Concert; a recreation of the ‘Sinatra Live at the Sands Album’ recorded with Count Basie and his 17-piece band. His voice has also featured in many films, TV programmes and adverts.

Frankly Sinatra

Tribute act to Frank Sinatra. August 10-11. Colosseum Restaurant, 101 Danaes Street, Olympian Complex, Paphos. 7pm – dinner, 9pm – show. €22 with three-course dinner. Tel: 26-962415