Not all cubes are square

Guaba Beach Bar in Limassol needs no introduction for those who like to party. The bar has brought some of the biggest names in music to our shore and this Sunday it will do so again with the Italian duo The Cube Guys.

The Cube Guys, Roberto Intrallazzi and Luca Provera, started taking over the club scene in Italy in 2005. The pair may come from different backgrounds but their common goal to release new productions that will conquer the international club scene is what has set them apart. Their sound has traveled all around the globe with recognition from Mark Knight, Pete Tong, Bob Sinclar, Roger Sanchez, Mike Vale, David Penn, Hector Romero and many other big names.

This Sunday there will be free entry all day. The party will start at 10am sharp with a number of warmup DJs before the duo from Italy once again take to the Guaba stage.

The Cube Guys

Live performance by the DJs. August 5. Guaba Beach Bar, Limassol. 10am-9.30pm. Free. Tel: 96-340000