Inquiry into co-op collapse starts (updt)

An independent committee tasked with investigating the collapse of the Cyprus Cooperative Bank (CCB) started its hearings in Nicosia on Friday.

Testifying before the panel on the first day will be former CCB board member Giorgos Strovolides, followed by the bank’s former CEO Marios Clerides.

The proceedings are held at the Filoxenia conference centre (‘Kyrenia’ hall) and are open to the public.

Hearings have been scheduled for August 3, 6, 7 and 8.

The three-member committee of inquiry is chaired by former Supreme Court judge Georgios Aresti.

The committee was established by the attorney-general.

The panel will be headed by former Supreme Court judge Giorgos Arestis, who also served as a judge at the EU court in Luxemburg.

He will be assisted by economist Giorgos Charalambous, a former Bank of Cyprus executive, former board member of the development bank and former head of the securities and exchange commission, and Giorgos Georgiou, a former executive at Alpha Bank and former chairman of the bank association.

The investigation will look into how the lender’s non-performing loans had reached €7.5bn as well as why the co-op required €1.5bn in recapitalisation from the state in 2014.

It also aims to provide insights into the way the lender was managed as well and the decisions that led to its eventual sale to Hellenic Bank.