A 26-year-old man who was wanted by police for attacking another man, 32, with a sword on the evening of July 24 was arrested in Larnaca on Thursday.

The 26-year-old had attacked the 32-year-old with a sword inflicting injuries on his left arm. The attacker fled the scene, while the victim underwent surgery in a private clinic. The victim was discharged two days later.

The suspect was remanded for four days when he appeared before the Larnaca district court on Friday.