Travel agent wanted after pocketing thousands from customers

August 3rd, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Travel agent wanted after pocketing thousands from customers

A 37-year-old woman from Aradippou, who allegedly stole thousands of euros from customers for whom she had booked holiday packages, is wanted by police.

According to police, from the start of the year until Thursday, the woman, who owns a travel agency in Aradippou, had booked holidays for dozens of people, asking them to pay the whole cost of the package to her in advance.

However, she paid only a small deposit to book the vacations and pocketed the rest of the money.

So far, it seems she has appropriated about €26,000, but police expect the amount to exceed €80,000.

About 15 people visited Aradippou police station on Thursday to report the case but many more called in the evening on the same issue and are expected to file a complaint on Friday.

Police have issued an arrest warrant.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close