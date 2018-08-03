Travel agent wanted after pocketing thousands from customers

A 37-year-old woman from Aradippou, who allegedly stole thousands of euros from customers for whom she had booked holiday packages, is wanted by police.

According to police, from the start of the year until Thursday, the woman, who owns a travel agency in Aradippou, had booked holidays for dozens of people, asking them to pay the whole cost of the package to her in advance.

However, she paid only a small deposit to book the vacations and pocketed the rest of the money.

So far, it seems she has appropriated about €26,000, but police expect the amount to exceed €80,000.

About 15 people visited Aradippou police station on Thursday to report the case but many more called in the evening on the same issue and are expected to file a complaint on Friday.

Police have issued an arrest warrant.