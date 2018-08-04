A minute with David John Pentecost Classical music composer

Where do you live?

Limassol, and I live alone by choice, and have very good friends in Limassol.

Best childhood memory?

Being taken out of school by an uncle to watch a West Indies v England cricket match at Lords.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish?

Raj Tandoori in Limassol. Chicken korma.

What food would you really turn your nose up to?

So many I can’t list them all! Peppers, anything fatty, pasta, anything with a rubbery texture, anything containing orange peel, everything candied, cream, milk, cold soup… Does the list ever end? I dislike far more than I like.

What did you have for breakfast?

Wilkin & Sons Tiptree No Peel Marmalade, sent to me from UK, on toast. And a fresh peach. And a piece of fudge, also from UK.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Day. Hot air ballooning, for the fantastic views of other balloons and the landscapes.

Best book ever read?

Samuel Pepys’ Diary, for the detailed description of 17th century life in London.

Favourite film of all time?

Lawrence of Arabia, for the best cinematography ever, prior to computers becoming involved with film making; and it’s a great true story.

Favourite holiday destination?

Skiing in Switzerland when there is snow every night and sunshine every day. For the exhilarating feeling of ‘leaning on the wind’ while whooshing downhill. And the magnificent mountain views.

What’s your dream trip?

A few days on the International Space Station

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

A Brahms Symphony would be a favourite, or almost anything by Chopin.

What is always in your fridge/freezer?

A frozen curry from Marks & Spencer

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

A detached house near supermarkets and the beach, with a large room for a Steinway grand piano, and a recording studio also with a Steinway piano. So that my music could be recorded easily, and to have small concerts for friends.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Beethoven, before he lost his hearing – to take him to hear one of his symphonies being played in a modern concert hall with a modern orchestra.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Talk to my children and friends to say goodbye. Be with a close friend for the last ten minutes.

What is your greatest fear?

Being in a confined space in the presence of a giant spider on the loose.

Tell me a joke…

A problem I have is forgetting all good jokes after a few days!