‘Defenders of culture’ ensure print school stays open

The Hambis printmaking school in Platanistia village in Limassol announced on Saturday that it has reopened and is offering its annual free classes next week in memory of Greek engraver A Tassos.

In a statement, the school said it will offer free printmaking classes for the 23rd consecutive year, between August 8 and 12. Founder and owner of the school Hambis Tsangaris is also inviting everyone to the cultural event taking place at the amphitheatre of the school, in Platanistia, on August 14.

Tsangaris also expressed his gratitude to the many people who had supported him during the past few weeks after he announced he was forced to close down his school when the community council of the village blocked the access road to it.

The interior ministry on Friday announced that it had found a solution accepted by all parties to end the blockage of the access road to the Hambis printmaking school and resolve the land dispute once and for all.

In a short message in the Cypriot dialect, Tsangaris said that his supporters raised a struggle on social media but also on site. “You exposed yourselves to the fire of the dragons and you have put it out.

“The wonderful team of my school have seen you, admired you, you shall go down in history as true defenders of culture,” Tsangaris said.

The classes will take place between 9.30am and 2pm.

The cultural event of August 14 will start at 7pm and will end with a concert by Monsieur Doumani, Michalis Terlikkas and Evagoras Karayiorgis.

Entrance to the museum and the school will be open to everyone.

For more information: www.hambisprintmakingcenter.org.cy