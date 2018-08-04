History in photographs

If you haven’t managed to catch the solo photography exhibition Isolato-Splendido-Marginale by Mario Carbone, then you are in luck as the exhibition has been extended to September 7.

The exhibition showcases photographs taken over more than half a century feature in the exhibition Isolato-Slendido-Marginale, which is dedicated to the 94-year-old Italian photographer, Mario Carbone with roots from Calabria (Magna Graecia).

The photographs on display cover a wide range, from the lives of people all across Italy, to the artistic happenings of the avant-garde, mainly in cities.

“A concern of mine, was to present a selection of works that would function as an introduction for someone who is unfamiliar with the continual presence of Mario Carbone behind the camera, and in the dark room,” said Greek collector and exhibitor Tassos A Gkekas.

“In parallel, I wanted to pay tribute to the liveliness of Carbone’s life work, which reflects the persistent love for the post-war Italy of the people, and the poetic outline of their everyday lives.”

Photographs that are presented in this exhibition have recently been included in Giovanni Fannelli’s book, Rome. Portrait of a city.

Carbone was born in San Sosti (Cosenza) in 1924. He learned photography at a young age; from retouching to printing, from photographs suitable for IDs to portraits of newlyweds. He completed a long practical training starting in Calabria where he was born and then in Milan where he also worked in Elio Louxardo’s laboratory.

In 1955 he moved to Rome and kicked off his cinematographic activity as a cameraman, director of photography and documentary filmmaker. Carbone won the Nastro d’Argento, the Silver Ribbon Award thanks to a documentary about the aristocracy in Calabria (1964) and the Silver Lion Award at the Venice Biennale in 1966 thanks to a report – which was enriched with Vasco Pratolini’s texts – about the tragic Florence flood of 1966.

Isolato-Splendido-Marginale

Exhibition dedicated to photographer Mario Garbone. Until September 7. Kleanthis Chrisophides 32, Nicosia. Monday-Friday: 9am-4.30pm. Tel: 99-848495