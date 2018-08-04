More rain expected on Sunday

The isolated rains in the mountainous areas and inland seen on Saturday afternoon are expected to be repeated on Sunday, the met office said.

Following heat warnings for the previous days, a slight drop in temperature was recorded on Saturday with rain, thunder and clouds in some areas inland and the mountainous areas.

The same weather pattern is expected also on Sunday, with showers expected in the afternoon inland and the mountainous areas, while very strong winds – between five and six on the Beaufort scale – are predicted for the southwest coast.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 37 degrees Celsius inland, 31C on the western coast, around 33C in the other coastal areas and 28C in the mountainous areas.

On Monday and Tuesday, it is expected to be cloudy. Temperatures are expected to slightly rise on Tuesday.