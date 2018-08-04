Nicosia municipality assures residents as more works loom  

By Annette Chrysostomou

The Nicosia city-centre overhaul which includes works on Makarios avenue, Stasicratous street and Evagoras avenue will not unduly inconvenience residents and shop owners, municipality spokesman Makis Nicolaides said on Friday.

The reason is, he explained, was that the first phase of the works would be carried out in three stages, which have been carefully planned so that at each stage only a limited area will be closed to traffic.

Nearer the time, residents and shopkeepers will be informed in detail about the municipality’s plans to avoid disrupting traffic.

Asked if ongoing projects such as the revamping of Eleftheria square and the closure of Omirou avenue for the construction of an underground parking will not mean an additional strain on the traffic flow, he said the municipality does not expect problems.

On August 1, when the contract for the first phase was signed, the municipality sent out a press release detailing the three parts of the first phase, which doesn’t include Makarios avenue and Evagoras avenue.

To start with, from September to December, the public works department will dig up Mnasiadou and Zena De Tyras streets to prepare the ground for paving, which will be done between February and April 2019.

The second part of phase one involves works on Stasicratous street from January to April 2019. Paving of this street is scheduled for May to June.

It also means that works on Theophanis Theodotou street will start in January 2019 and finish by August the same year.

Finally, the lower part of Stasicratous street will be tackled, commencing in May 2019 and, if all goes according to plan, finishing eight months later, before Christmas.

When the whole revamp has been completed, the area is envisioned to be a ‘pedestrian paradise’ with bus and bicycle lanes. The municipality will attempt to take on the summer heat with many water-based structures, innovative shading solutions, and numerous modern-design benches.